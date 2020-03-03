Star Wars: WeLoveBenSolo Trends After Revelation About Rey Kiss

The official Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker novelization is about to be released, but there’s already been some backlash to the book, after some promo copies were released at C2E2. One of the biggest things clarified in the book is the big Rey and Kylo Ren / Ben Solo kiss near the end of the film. For a lot of Star Wars fans, the Rey/Ben kiss was the culmination of some long-awaited hopes for the Sequel Trilogy, but it’s clear in the Rise of Skywalker novelization that there is nothing romantic between Rey and Ben happening in that moment. Read for yourself:

“His heart was full as Rey reached for his face, let her fingers linger against his cheek. And then, wonder of wonders, she leaned forward and kissed him. A kiss of gratitude, acknowledgement of their connection, celebration that they’d found each other at last.

But then she drew back, concern on her face. She could feel him growing cold.

Ben smiled at her.

He had given Rey back to the galaxy. It wouldn’t atone for the darkness he’d wrought, but it was what he could do.“

So, after all the controversy that The Rise of Skywalker has generated over its narrative choices, Star Wars fans just had one of the only fulfilling payoffs of the Sequel Trilogy storyline revoked. As you can see HERE, they’re not taking it very well. But instead of blasting Lucasfilm and/or J.J. Abrams, some of Star Wars fans are instead uniting under the much more positive hashtag, “#WeLoveBenSolo”.

This Star Wars fan reminds us all that Kylo Ren / Ben Solo embodies the exact story of good/evil struggle that George Lucas intended to tell. And he’s not at all wrong.

The Rise of Skywalker novelization can say what it wants – a lot of Star Wars fans will be sticking with their personal interpretations of the moment, regardless.

For a lot of Star Wars fans, Ben Solo is the true hero of the entire Skywalker Saga. After all, the rise of Ben Solo brings proper balance to his grandfather Anakin’s tragic fall, and provides the push the Jedi need to finally defeat the scourge of the Sith. Finally, Ben giving his life to save his lady love (Rey) is the payback for Anakin breaking Padame’s heart and causing her death. KNOW HIS NAME: Ben Solo, Prince of Alderaan, Jedi Master.

The Star Wars Sequel Trilogy has provided Ben Solo / Kylo Ren with a highlight reel that will live forever! May he find glory in eternal Gifs!

In the imaginations of a lot of fans, Rey and Ben Solo will be linked together forever in the Force. And love.

The hashtag may be dedicated to Ben Solo, but a lot of Star Wars fans are reminding us that there would be no “Ben Solo” again without his other half, Rey (Daisy Ridley).

Star Wars fans want Ben Solo back. Whether actor Adam Driver would return for more Star Wars is a whole other (more depressing) story.

This clip from Star Wars: The Last Jedi has quickly resurfaced, as Star Wars conspiracy theorists one again accuse The Rise of Skywalker of trying to undo everything that Rian Johnson did.

In the end, this reaction to the Rise of Skywalker novelization is just more proof that J.J. Abrams’ film was vague about some crucial details and meanings to the story. As many fans are beginning to argue, it shouldn’t take novels and comics to fill in crucial blanks of the Sequel Trilogy movies – especially when those explanations fly in the face of fans’ interpretations of the film.

