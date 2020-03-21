Rosario Dawson Cast as Ahsoka Tano in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

✖

While Disney+ subscribers patiently wait for the return of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, a major casting report revealed fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano will appear in Season 2 of the series with actress Rosario Dawson playing the role from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka just made her comeback in the final season of Clone Wars that just debuted of Disney+, and now fans can look forward to the character's live-action debut in the upcoming season on the streaming service. The report from /Film comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson's desire to play the character, and now it's all coming to fruition.

The character debuted as Anakin Skywalker's padawan, but over the course of the series, she proved herself to be just as compelling a character as Anakin himself, if not more so, winning over legions of fans. When The Clone Wars was unexpectedly cancelled after a cliffhanger episode, fans were devastated by the idea that we wouldn't see the conclusion of her adventure, knowing that she was entirely absent from Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

Luckily, Clone Wars creator Dave Filoni brought Ahsoka back for his new series, Star Wars Rebels, which took place a few years before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, allowing fans to learn more about the Jedi's fate. That series' finale even included the confirmation that Ahsoka, along with Sabine Wren, survived past the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with the pair's final scene showing them heading out into the galaxy to discover the location of Ezra Bridger.

When Disney purchased Lucasfilm back in 2012, it attempted to solidify the galaxy's canon, deeming that only the events of the six live-action films and The Clone Wars were canon, though some fans still see a distinction between the events of the films and the various other stories being told through other mediums. The studio itself doesn't see things that way, as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker featured a scene in which Rey heard the voices of Jedi throughout the ages, which included the voice of Ahsoka as well as Star Wars Rebels' Kanan. Ashley Eckstein provided Ahsoka's voice for the scene, having played the character since her debut, while Freddie Prinze Jr. reprised his Rebels role as Kanan. Additionally, the final space battle featured appearances from a number of ships from the animated series.

As if fans weren't already excited enough for Season Two of The Mandalorian, this news is sure to delight longtime fans of the character and actress.

The Mandalorian Season Two will debut in October.

Are you excited by this news? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.