Star Wars: The Clone Wars Fans Are Stoked to Watch Ahsoka's Return

When the original run of Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended back in 2013, fans were devastated to say goodbye to its beloved characters, especially given that Ahsoka Tano's storyline ended on a cliffhanger, but with the first clip of this week's new episode confirming the character's return, fans are thrilled to learn more about her narrative. Luckily, fans have known since 2014 and her debut in Star Wars Rebels that she survived the events of the Clone Wars, with that series also shedding light on the cliffhanger moments we previously saw, but this week's episode will see the Jedi return in full force.

In this week's episode, after leaving the Jedi Order, Ahsoka Tano finds herself in the underworld of Coruscant where she befriends aspiring pilot Trace Martez. Enlisted by Trace’s sister Rafa to help build dangerous droids, Ahsoka opts to keep her Jedi past a secret in “Gone With a Trace.” The new episode debuts tomorrow on Disney+.

Check out how excited fans are to watch Ahsoka's return!