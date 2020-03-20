Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Actress Says Sabine Team-Up Series Would Be a "Dream"

Star Wars fans aren't the only ones who hope we could get an animated series following the adventures of Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, as Ahsoka actress Ashley Eckstein confirms that such a project would be a "dream." Viewers first met Ahsoka with the launch of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but the series' unexpected cancellation meant we never saw the end of her journey. Luckily, producer Dave Filoni brought Ahsoka back for a surprise appearance in Star Wars Rebels, with that series finale teasing what was potentially in store for the Jedi.

"I honestly don’t know," Eckstein shared with SYFY WIRE about the possible spinoff. "But I can tell you I would love it if there was. That would be a dream of mine, and [Sabine actress] Tiya [Sircar] and I have talked about that. We both bug Dave saying that we would love to find where Ahsoka and Sabine are and where Ezra is… maybe we’ll get that series but again, your guess is as good as mine."

In the series finale of Star Wars Rebels, Ezra took a stand against Thrawn, resulting in the pair both jumping through hyperspace to an uncharted corner of the galaxy. The events of the narrative took place years before Star Wars: A New Hope, with that finale jumping forward to after Return of the Jedi and hinting that Ahsoka and Sabine were about to embark on a journey to find Ezra.

While Filoni himself has yet to confirm that we could see these adventures anytime soon, he confirmed his excitement at where that series finale left the two characters.

"I’ve always felt the best stories end and then other stories begin," Filoni shared last year. "And there’s no better way to take two of my favorite characters and have them ride off into the sunset, like I’ve seen so many cowboys over the years, or Indiana Jones."

He added, "One thing ends and another begins, and the story continues. That’s a saga."

As we wait to get confirmation that we'll learn about Ahsoka and Sabine's adventures, we at least get to see Ahsoka in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which debuts new episodes on Disney+ on Fridays.

