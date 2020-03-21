Star Wars: Robert Rodriguez Reportedly Confirmed to Direct The Mandalorian Season 2

Last month, rumors began to circulate about the director line-up of the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. According to the Star Wars-focused podcast Black Series Rebels, filmmakers James Mangold (Logan, Ford V Ferrari) and Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Alita: Battle Angel) were on the roster to direct upcoming episodes of the series alongside a returning Bryce Dallas Howard, who tackled "Chapter 4: Sanctuary" in the show's first season. However, Mangold quickly took to Twitter to debunk the rumors. There was no confirmation on whether or not the Rodriguez news was accurate, but new sources are started to report that he is involved with the series. Here's what HN Entertainment had to say about the news:

"HN Entertainment can now confirm from our sourcing that Robert Rodriguez indeed worked on The Mandalorian and that part of the rumor is accurate," they wrote. "Rodriguez is no stranger to large-scale visual effects as he recently directed the ambitious sci-fi manga adaptation Alita: Battle Angel for writer/producer James Cameron." While they did not name their source, we do believe Rodriguez's involvement is more likely than Mangold's since the former has yet to debunk any rumors.

The second season of The Mandalorian has officially wrapped principal photography as things shift to post-production. An Instagram post from cinematographer Baz Idoine seemingly suggests long-time Lucasfilm filmmaker Dave Filoni ended up directing the season finale. The Instagram image of a director's slate shows both Idoine and Filoni's names are prominently displayed in the picture, though it's entirely unclear if this particular slate was used during the finale. You can check out the post here.

Other recent news about the Disney+ series involves Rosario Dawson, who was recently revealed to be playing fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano. The report from /Film comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson's desire to play the character, and now it's all coming to fruition.

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+ in the United States, and the first two episodes will become available in the UK on March 24th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.