Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Finishes Filming

Just days after Gina Carano revealed she finished filming new episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian comes word that Season 2 of the Disney+ series has wrapped. The second season has been in production for months in Los Angeles, and now it looks like production has finally finished well before the series is set to return to the streaming service later this year. Season 2 of The Mandalorian is set to premiere in October later this year, giving Jon Favreau and the post-production team plenty of time to finish the series before it airs.

Word of Star Wars: The Mandalorian finishing filming on Season 2 comes from cinematographer Baz Idione, who posted a clapboard for an episode directed by Dave Filoni with the proclamation that the series has wrapped. This could possibly mean that Filoni is responsible for directing the season finale.

View this post on Instagram That’s a wrap on season 2! A post shared by Baz Idoine (@bazidoine) on Mar 8, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Fans have been wondering about the new episodes of The Mandalorian ever since the previous season ended with Moff Gideon being revealed as the new holder of the Darksaber, the ancient weapon typically wielded by the rulers of Mandalore in their culture's history. The fact that a former Imperial shot-caller-turned-warlord has obtained the weapon is a massive change in the history of Mandalore.

Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has teased that Season 2 will feature lots of epic action with the blade.

"The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I’m hoping you will enjoy when you see it," Esposito said at Fan Expo Vancouver. "Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful."

When asked if there's a chance his villain could make a heroic turn, Esposito teased that Gideon could come back to the Light side.

“Moff Gideon is someone who is basically a warden of one of the planets, or one of the galaxies, that are given to Moffs to oversee so that people don’t overrun and take people out. He’s sort of a warden," Esposito explained. "But Moff Gideon, my Moff, is the top warden. So he could be there to change things for the better. Even though he’s not approved by everyone, they will see him having done so. So I love the villain, because there’s room to grow. There’s room for the dark to come to the light, and I love that people love the villains, because villains can be redeemed. There’s something that they really want, and I think Moff Gideon, in the end, wants to see our universe survive.”

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 is currently on track to premiere in October on Disney+.

