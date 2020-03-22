Star Wars: Will Ezra Bridger Be in Season 2 of The Mandalorian?

✖

Rumor has it that Rosario Dawson is joining The Mandalorian for the Star Wars series' second season on Disney+. Dawson is said to be playing Ahsoka Tano, a character she's long expressed affection for. Ahsoka was once Anakin Skywalker's Jedi Padawan and a central character in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. She left the Jedi Order, but her Clone Wars story continues in the most recent episode of the animated series' final season on Disney+. Between the events of The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, Ahsoka appeared in Star Wars Rebels. In that series, she crossed paths with Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus and his Padawan, Ezra Bridger. Through some strange events, Ahsoka and Ezra formed a bond. At the end of Rebels (the show's final scenes take place after the Battle of Endor in Star Wars: Return fo the Jedi, the beginning of the era of The Mandalorian) Ahsoka and Ezra's Mandalorian crewmate Sabine Wren joined together to search for Ezra, who had gone missing. Could season two of The Mandalorian pick up this dangling plot thread?

We can only speculate for now, but there's good reason to imagine this could be the case. One is that Dave Filoni is an executive producer on The Mandalorian, as well as one of the show's writers and directors. Filoni is an executive producer on Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, also creating the latter series. Though those two series, he developed Ahsoka Tano into the beloved character she is now. If he has a role to play in bringing Ashoka to live-action, it stands to reason he may want to continue her story from where he left off.

Another reason why this makes sense is Ahsoka's traveling companion, Sabine Wren. Sabine is a Mandalorian who left her home and joined up with Kanan's band of Rebels, who helped form the Rebel Alliance. During the early days of the Rebellion, Sabine led Mandalore for a time and helped liberate the planet after it fell under Imperial control. She turned over leadership to Bo-Katan and left Mandalore to rejoin the Rebellion. What happened to Mandalore after that remains a mystery, but the first season of The Mandalorian suggests that it was "purged." Catching up with Sabine may reveal more about what happened to Mandalore. In turn, this could reveal whether Sabine and Ahsoka's quest was successful.

Another piece of the puzzle is the Darksaber. The weapon that Moff Gideon wields in The Mandalorian's first season premiere is a Mandalorian heirloom. Ezra and Sabine once retrieved it from Darth Maul's lair and Sabine wielded it for a time while fighting for Mandalore. Sabine gave the Darksaber to Bo-Katan when she ceded power. Fans presume it came into Gideon's possession during the Purge of Mandalore. If anyone can tell the story, it's Sabine.

And then there's the Child, aka Baby Yoda. Din Djarin seems ill-equipped to steward a child with such a powerful Force connection. Ahsoka seems capable of lending a helping hand, but even she may need help. Could this be where Ezra comes in? Ezra disappeared into hyperspace at the end of Star Wars Rebels. Where did he end up? And what has he been doing since then? It could be that he's been attuning his Force abilities and will return as a master rather than a Padawan. It would an impressive story arc for Ezra to go from an unnoticed child of the Force to a Jedi capable of training a child of Yoda's Force-sensitive species.

Do you think Ezra will show up The Mandalorian? Let us know in the comments.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.