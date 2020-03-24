Star Wars: The Clone Wars Actor Says the Finale Script Was the Best in the Series

While last year might have brought with it the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, this year will see the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, with actor Sam Witwer claiming that the script for the series finale is the best script of the series he's read. It might be hard to compare the final entry of the more than 40-year narrative of the live-action films to the end of the animated series, but many fans believed The Clone Wars would never get an official ending, due to being cancelled unexpectedly after its fifth season. Witwer's comments imply that the wait since 2013 will be worth it.

“The finale, that script, was the best Clone Wars script that I ever read,” Witwer shared with Gizmodo. “I think [creator] Dave [Filoni] has done a really, very, very cool thing. When I say script I don’t mean — when I’m talking about the finale, I’m talking about the last four episodes because it’s really meant to be seen as a movie. These Clone Wars arcs that go on for three to four episodes, they could also be cut together as movies and they work as one story, but this one really is meant to be seen in its entirety together, more so than anything else we’ve ever done.”

When The Clone Wars first debuted back in 2008, it was difficult for some fans to become invested in the journey, as having witnessed the events of both Star Wars: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, some audiences viewed the events of the animated series as relatively inconsequential. Witwer, however, claims that the events of the final arc fundamentally changes how fans view other corners of the franchise.

“I’m very very excited for the audience to see it, because it’s consequential, it changes the way you think about certain things in Star Wars,” the actor pointed out. He also noted that it "changes the way you think about certain characters, and shows some really interesting core mythology stuff. I’m thrilled, and I’m shocked.”

Given that Witwer has voiced Maul in the series, which saw the shocking reveal that the Sith had survived the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, he would be an authority on what it means that the narrative could change everything we know about the saga.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars debut on Fridays on Disney+.

What do you think of the actor's remarks? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

