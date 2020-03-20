Star Wars: Could Ahsoka Tano Get Her Own Disney+ Series?

Star Wars' most popular female Jedi (in training) is no doubt Ahsoka Tano, who has been a starring character in Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars and Rebels. Today (at the time of writing this), we got the major news that actress Rosario Dawson is playing Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season 2 - the first live-action version of the character. The Clone Wars final season also re-introduced Ahsoka into the series with today's episode; basically, the character has never been hotter. With that said, there's now question circulating the Star Wars fandom about whether or not Ahsoka Tano could get her own Disney+ series!

At this point, it seems like Star Wars would be missing a major opportunity to not do an Ahsoka Tano series. As stated, the character is more popular than ever - not to mention she's one of only two major female Jedi-esque characters in the franchise at the moment. The other one is Daisy Ridley's Rey, who just got done with her own movie trilogy, so Ahsoka is the only major female character whose story is still largely untold. Clone Wars covers how Ahsoka served as Anakin Skywalker's Padawan, had her falling out with the Jedi Order, and (soon) how she survived Order 66. In Rebels we found a much older Ahsoka, now serving in the early Rebellion.

Rebels left things in a very ambiguous place, as Ahsoka seemed to join Mandalorian leader (and Rebel specialist) Sabine Wren in the campaign to find their missing friend, Jedi padawan Ezra Bridger. However, The Mandalorian season 1 ended with the reveal that Sabine's Dark Saber of leadership ended up in the possession of Imperial officer Moff Gideon after Mandalore's fall. Now season 2 of The Mandalorian will presumably either:

Reveal flashbacks of Gideon battling Ahsoka and Sabine Reveal Ahsoka coming back for vengeance against Gideon, and/or aiding the Mandalorians.

Basically, Ahsoka Tano is a piovtal Star Wars character whose story can fill in any number of gaps between all three trilogies of the Skywalker Saga. The advantage that Lucasfilm now has, is that they can do an Ahsoka series in either animated or live-action format, and either version would be an automatic success with fans.

An animated format is how fans first discovered and grew to love Ahsoka (and voice actress Ashley Eckstein); however, Rosario Dawson has been a lot of fans' casting dream for a live-action Ahsoka, and that live-action format is something they definitely think the character deserves. We know Ahsoka's dead and gone by the time we hear her voice calling out to help Rey beat Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker. That means there's also a nice limit to just how longn Dawson would have to play the character (such as a really good limited series, a la the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ show).

Do you want to see a Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Disney+ series? Let us know in the comments!

The Mandalorian is set to returns for season 2 on Disney+ in the fall - depending on the delays of the coronavirus pandemic, obviously.

