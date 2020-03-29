The Mandalorian: Dave Filoni's New Art Teases Another Major Star Wars: The Clone Wars Character Joining Ahsoka

The Mandalorian’s Dave Filoni posted some new Twitter art that teases another major Star Wars character joining Ahsoka Tano. It looks like that new image in Filoni’s social media profile shows off Clone Captain Rex riding alongside the former Jedi in the same style as the concept art from the credits. Fans will remember Rex from the Clone Wars series and Star Wars Rebels. He fought under Anakin Skywalker and Ahsoka back then. The telltale blue marked armor might not be there, but it makes a ton of sense. He was always super loyal to a fault during those earlier adventures, although the toils of the war took their toll on him.

Filoni’s news comes on the heels of the report of Ahsoka being cast for the next season of The Mandalorian. Nothing is concrete yet, but Rosario Dawson is the actress tabbed for the role. This is a huge deal as many fans have grown to love Ahsoka. However, there are some that feel her voice actor, Ashley Eckstein should have gotten a shot at the role as well. If it is any consolation, Eckstein did get to voice her during one of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s biggest moments. Her voice ringing out with all the other Jedi from the past is a powerful scene, but seeing her in the flesh will be major for a lot of fans.

Eckstein herself had some comments about the casting. She remains eternally grateful for the chance to bring Ahsoka to life. "Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian," her statement begins. "I've read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I've taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can't answer questions for something I have not been a part of.”

She continues, “I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued…I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about."

