Star Wars: Some Fans Don't Want Rosario Dawson to Replace Ashley Eckstein as Ahsoka Tano

Earlier today it was reported that actress Rosario Dawson had joined the cast of The Mandalorian season 2, joining the cast in the role of fan-favorite character Ahsoka Tano from Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Dawson's casting comes after numerous fan campaigns and questions about Dawson's desire to play the character, and now it's all coming to fruition. This would mark the first time that the character has actually appeared on screen in live-action (her voice can be heard in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) which has caused a stir in the Star Wars fandom.

Ahsoka Tano made her debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and returned for Star Wars Rebels, voiced in both shows (and other related media) by actress Ashley Eckstein. Eckstein just reprised the role for the ninth episode of "The Skywalker Saga," though as a disembodied voice, which has many fans wondering why Eckstein simply couldn't play the part in live-action. Many of them have taken to Twitter to express these opinions, along with some that have other reasons for not wanting Rosario Dawson to play the role.

As if fans weren't already excited enough for Season Two of The Mandalorian, this news is sure to delight longtime fans of the character and actress.

The Mandalorian Season Two will debut in October.

(Cover photo by Ethan Miller/FilmMagic)