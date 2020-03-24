Star Wars: Ahsoka Tano Actress Addresses Rosario Dawson in The Mandalorian Rumors

Since the character's debut in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, audiences have only known actress Ashley Eckstein as the voice of Ahsoka Tano, with some fans holding out hope that the actress could play the character in some live-action form, though recent reports that Rosario Dawson will be playing the character in The Mandalorian has resulted in Eckstein making a statement confirming that she isn't involved in Season Two of the series. The actress also noted that, given that she's not involved in the series, she can't confirm or deny the casting reports, but expressed her admiration for her fans and passion for the character, who she will continue to embody in any way she can with every opportunity presented to her.

"Last week, a rumor was released about Ahsoka Tano being in Season Two of The Mandalorian," Eckstein's statement reads. "I've read all of your questions and comments about this story and thank you for your patience as I've taken the much-needed time to sort through these questions. The truth is, I am not involved in The Mandalorian. I can't answer questions for something I have not been a part of. I am an actress and I have performed in all types of mediums; live-action film/television, theater, voice-over, hosting and it has been my dream for 14 years to continue to play Ahsoka Tano in all forms. I will continue to be grateful for opportunities to help create stories for Ahsoka Tano and I am always happy to see her legacy continued."

She added, "I am only one member of a tremendously talented team of people that it takes to bring Ahsoka Tano to life. The final decisions for Ahsoka are not mine to make and I cannot comment on something that I truly know nothing about."

When reports of the casting began to surface, some fans were thrilled by the notion that Dawson would play the character, as she has been vocal about her interest in the character for years. Following that initial wave of support, another contingent of fans began to question why Eckstein wouldn't play the character in her live-action debut, especially given that Eckstein voiced the character for a cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The casting has yet to be officially confirmed, as StarWars.com hasn't revealed the news, with some fans still holding out hope that Dawson could somehow physically play the character while Eckstein potentially could lend her vocal skills to the role.

Whatever the future holds for Ahsoka, fans will surely feel conflicted, but those conflicting opinions are merely proof of the passion surrounding the character.

Ahsoka can currently be seen in the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+. Season Two of The Mandalorian is set to debut in October.

