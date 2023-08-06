Ahsoka Star Rosario Dawson Teases Season 2 for Disney+ Star Wars Series

Rosario Dawson says she would be "excited and grateful" if she got to play Ahsoka again.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is heading to Disney+ this month, and it will see Rosario Dawson playing the titular character after first playing her in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian has already been renewed for a fourth season, but the status of The Book of Boba Fett remains unclear. Recently, it was announced that Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni will be directing his own Star Wars film, and many are assuming it will serve as the climax to The Mandalorian in addition to Ahsoka and The Book of Boba Bett. That leaves some fans wondering if there will be another season of Ahsoka before the film. Before the SAG strike, Dawson spoke with Entertainment Weekly and teased a second season.

"If more comes next, I'd be really excited and grateful," Dawson shared. "I feel like every time I get to step into her shoes, I learn more. I experience what I could never experience otherwise, and I feel like I keep getting better."

Will Ahsoka Be In Dave Filoni's Star Wars Movie?

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Rosario Dawson before the SAG strike while she was promoting her new film, Haunted Mansion, and we asked if she knew anything about Filoni's film and whether or not she will be in it.

"No. I'm just so happy he got it," Dawson shared when asked if she knew about the project. "Honestly, my uncle is a comic book artist. That is not the average transition coming from animation and going into directing, and especially a film. For all the nerds, I think for the cons and stuff, this is just like, 'Ah!' kind of status. So, I'm just super stoked for him because it really could not happen to a better person. He's so talented and remarkable and awesome, and I love him. And I think what he learned in doing in animation, he's blowing out of the water in directing and live action. So, I'm, as a fan, excited to watch that movie, whether I'm in it or not."

She added, "And I hope I'm invited to set, regardless." You can watch Dawson talk about Filoni's project in the video above.

What Is Ahsoka About?

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, premiering August 23rd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.