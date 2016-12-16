Star Wars: Andor Is Now on Disney+

The next chapter in the ever-expanding Star Wars universe has finally arrived. Star Wars: Andor, a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, as been in the works at Lucasfilm for quite some time. Now, the series has finally made its debut on Disney+, and Star Wars fans can see how much Andor's version of the franchise differs from the likes of The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Andor was originally supposed to debut last month. It was delayed, but ultimately given an even bigger premiere. Instead of releasing a single episode of Andor this morning, Disney+ released the first three of Season 1. Fans will get a good chance to see a sizable portion of the story on day one.

The first season of Andor will consist of 12 episodes, and a second season of the same length is already in the works. All in all, the story will be told over 24 total chapters.

The series aims to explore the story of Cassian Andor, diving deep into the early years of the Rebellion in the process. Luna, reprising his role from Rogue One, says that the series will show how he became such a pivotal figure in the fight against the Empire.

"We'll get to answer that and many other questions," Luna told ComicBook.com. "He talks about being part of this fight since he was six years old in Rogue One. He talks about a very dark past. He talks about doing terrible stuff for the Rebellion. We're gonna get to know what he means, you know? The writing of Tony Gilroy is really interesting and complex. And I don't think people actually know exactly what I'm talking about. Like, I didn't either. When I read the material and his pitch and his ideas, I was like, 'Wow, this is amazing.' It's, it's in essence, it's what I had in mind when I was playing the role, but obviously how it happens and the specificity and the context is just very rich and exciting to watch."

