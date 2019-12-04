Baby Yoda Funko Pops, Plush, and New T-Shirts Now Available

Baby Yoda aka “The Child” has become the hottest meme on the planet since debuting in the first episode of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. However, Disney was slow on the uptake when it came to taking advantage of the character’s popularity – especially in the midst of the holiday shopping season. Yesterday, they finally got on the right track.

In a coordinated effort, both Funko and Mattel released Baby Yoda Pop figures and an 11-inch plush that took the internet by storm. At the time of writing, you can still pre-order the standard Baby Yoda Funko Pop here for $8.78 the 10-inch Baby Yoda Funko Pop here for $29.96, and the 11-inch Mattel Baby Yoda plush here for $24.99 – all with free shipping. Sadly, these products won’t arrive until May, but better late than never. On the plus side, several new Baby Yoda shirts have been released that are shipping now…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first wave of official Baby Yoda shirts were low quality, bootleg style affairs, but some of these new options have slightly improved designs. The officially licensed new designs include the following:

Amazon also has a whole bunch of new designs listed in their official The Mandalorian store. Some of the best Baby Yoda shirts can be found there, but others look more bootleg than ever. Still, they’re in the Star Wars shop and listed as official, so take that for what it’s worth.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.