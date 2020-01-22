Baby Yoda Gets Some Very Cute Funko Shirts

The shirts that Disney released at the beginning of The Mandalorian Baby Yoda phenomenon were…not great. The vast majority of them had a rushed, bootleg-style vibe to them. However, now that some time has passed we’re starting to see some better stuff – and the shirts that Funko recently released have been the cutest shirts released thus far.

In addition to Baby Yoda, the shirts feature adorable sayings like “Small But Mighty” and “Work Hard. Sleep Harder”. The black Aurebesh shirt translates to say “Too Cute” while the Bounty version says “The Child / Reward Beskar Steel / Wanted Alive”. All four designs are available to pre-order here on Amazon for only $14.99 each in sizes Small to 2X. Shipping is slated for April.

Inside that link you’ll also find the Baby Yoda Pop figures Funko recently unveiled, but both the standard and 10-inch versions are sold out at the time of writing. You can get them elsewhere if you haven’t already, but they should be back in stock soon.

If you grab one of the shirts, you might want to consider grabbing this pair of Baby Yoda socks. They even included a little frog for Baby Yoda to chase (and possibly eat).

You can order a pair of the Baby Yoda socks in adult sizes right here for $16.99. An alternate design is available here for the same price (note that both of these designs are being made available outside of Disney Parks for the first time). Just keep in mind that shipping is free on orders of $75 or more when you use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout. If you want to cross that threshold, you can check out more of Disney’s The Mandalorian gear here.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. You can also check out our extensive, up to the minute Baby Yoda coverage here.

