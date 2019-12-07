Baby Yoda Issues a Safety Warning for Mississippi Traffic Signs

Baby Yoda is an absolute force of nature on the Internet right now. So many memes have come about in just the last week alone, and now the Mississippi Department of Transportation is getting in on the fun. The official Twitter account for the state department invoked everyone’s favorite character right now. Remember people, buckle up, it could save your life one day. A photoshopped sign in the post notes that, “Baby Yoda uses the Force but still needs a carseat.” It’s funny to see so many brands and accounts from different walks of life unite behind the cutest Star Wars character this side of the Porgs. Yesterday it was the Chicago Bears football team celebrating a win with the meme where Mando has to stop the little alien from turning on his radio. Who knows what could be coming next for all the fans online completely in love with Baby Yoda.

For his part Jon Favreau has to feel very good about his part in this whole Baby Yoda phenomenon. Recently the director told fans that they could expect more than just a cute face from everyone’s favorite alien. It feels like that is music to most of the fans’ ears because most people on the Internet would lay down their lives for Baby Yoda after everything they’ve seen this season during The Mandalorian.

“He’s mostly a puppet,” Jon Favreau joked. “When it’s CG, we try to make him obey the same physical laws that he would if he were a puppet. I think a lot of times CG makes itself too obvious where you don’t create parameters creatively that allow the character to keep the same identity and charm.”

“We’ll learn more about him over the course of the season,” he added. “I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

