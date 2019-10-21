Billie Lourd Sings American Girl in the Bathtub to Honor Her Mother Carrie Fisher

Today is a special day for Star Wars fans, but not just because it’s the day the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to be released. Today also happens to be what would have been the sixty-third birthday of beloved Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher. All day fans of the Star Wars franchise as well as Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill have been taking to social media to share tributes to Fisher on this day, but none are as poignant and as moving as the one shared by her daughter, American Horror Story: 1984 star Billie Lourd. Lourd took to Instagram on Monday to share video of herself singing Fisher’s favorite song, Tom Petty’s “American Girl”, in Fisher’s favorite place: her bathtub.

In the video — a clip of which is shared to Lourd’s Instagram page while the full version is available on IGTV — Lourd is accompanied by two guitarists as she sings the song while seated on the edge of the tub. In her caption for the video, Lourd notes that her way of grieving is to celebrate her mother on “milestones” by doing things that she loved to do.

“Today would have been my Momby’s 63rd birthday,” Lourd wrote in the caption. “Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do. So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (“American Girl” by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course). I’ll probably have a pint of vanilla Haggen Dazs [sic] and a Coca Cola for dinner.”

Fisher died in 2016 from cardiac arrest, her death coming just days after she had experienced a medical emergency while on an international flight. Her death had a major impact on the latest Star Wars trilogy, as the first film in the new trilogy The Force Awakens had only hit theaters the year before. When it came to the final chapter, the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker, it was ultimately decided to utilize previously-unreleased footage Fisher had shot for The Force Awakens to create her final Star Wars appearance.

“You don’t recast, and you don’t suddenly have her disappear,” director J.J. Abrams said earlier this year at Star Wars Celebration Chicago. “We had a lot of scenes from The Force Awakens that went unused. Leia lives in this film in a way that is kinda mind-blowing to me.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will debut on December 20th.