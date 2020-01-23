Billy Dee Williams Shares Epic Friendship Throwback With Original Star Wars Cast

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last month and will serve as the last in the franchise to feature Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker), Harrison Ford (Han Solo), Carrie Fisher (Leia Organa), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian). While there’s always a chance we might see one of them onscreen again, 3/4 of the characters died in the new trilogy and Fisher sadly passed away in 2016. While the core four don’t interact in The Rise of Skywalker, there is definitely something special about feeling the presence of each actor and their iconic characters. Since the movie’s release, Hamill and Williams have been especially active on social media. Yesterday, Williams even shared an epic throwback photo.

“Friends for life 😎,” he wrote.

Friends for life 😎 pic.twitter.com/6ZAPjaFBl0 — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) January 22, 2020



The post, which currently has over 36,000 likes, received many comments:

“The Force is with you guys!!! Now and Always!!!,” @KamoseMills wrote.

“‘We had each other. That’s how we won,’” @OuterRimPodcast quoted.

“Thank you for sharing this photo. It brought back so many precious memories of me watching Star Wars for the first time as a little kid. Thanks for all the emotions,” @Claudia__83 added.

Currently, The Rise of Skywalker is up on Rotten Tomatoes with the worst critics’ score for a live-action Star Wars movie, earning a surprising 52%. However, the film is fairing better with moviegoers and currently has an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a mixed bag of delights and frustrations that largely succeeds” and gave it a 4 out of 5 rating.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Maire Tran, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.