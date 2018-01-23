Save $20 on the ‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Nerf Rival Blaster

GameStop has shaved $20 off their Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700 - Star Wars Mandalorian Edition blaster and face mask set, dropping it to $59.99 - the lowest price ever. You can order it here while supplies last.

The set includes a Mandalorian-themed blaster that's capable of firing rounds at 100 feet per second, a mask, a Mandalorian patch, seven rounds, and a special display and storage box. The set is a GameStop exclusive that was created for the release of Star Wars: Battlefront II.

Regardless of how you feel about that game, there's no doubt that Nerf is awesome. However, if you happen to be in the market for a PlayStation 4 Pro, you should know that you can nab the PlayStation 4 Pro Star Wars: Battlefront II limited edition console bundle for $399.99 for a limited time. If you're going to get a PS4 Pro, you might as well get the game and the custom Star Wars style for free right?

