Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Finale Tops Mandalorian Season 2 Ending

The latest live-action Star Wars TV series, The Book of Boba Fett, may have received a mixed reaction from fans, but that didn’t stop it from outperforming its predecessor. The Mandalorian kicked off the run of Star Wars TV on Disney+ and set a standard for this new era of Star Wars. It was The Mandalorian that provided the launching pad for Boba Fett’s solo series in the first place. By combining characters from both shows over its final three episodes, The Book of Boba Fett was able to capture all of the hype and deliver a bigger finale than The Mandalorian‘s second season.

According to Samba TV metrics (via Deadline), 1.5 million eligible households tuned in to watch the final episode of The Book of Boba Fett over its first five days on Disney+. Those same metrics clocked 1.1 million household views for the second season finale of The Mandalorian at the end of 2020.

Unlike previous seasons of The Mandalorian, however, The Book of Boba Fett did see a slight dip from its season premiere in December. 1.7 million households tuned into the first episode, per Samba TV.

Billed as a series all about iconic bounty hunter Boba Fett, the new series diverged in the second half of its season, bringing in characters like Din Djarin, Grogu, the Armorer, Cobb Vanth, Ahsoka Tano, Cad Bane, and Luke Skywalker. Outside of Boba Fett, the one character to remain constant throughout was Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen.

After appearing in the first season of The Mandalorian, Wen didn’t think she’d be coming back to play the role of Fennec Shand again. Not only did she get resurrected from the grave, but she’s now getting to star in a separate Star Wars series.

“Oh gosh, no, no, no,” Wen told ComicBook.com when we asked if she knew she’d be returning after her Season 1 episode. “I mean the determining factor might have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [laughs]. I really felt like, because I knew this world so much that when this character was presented to me and I did a lot of research, I took inspiration from her name, you know, worked on the hair design with Maria, and then just clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other.”

