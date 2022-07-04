The Book of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Catches Tarantula in Her House

Ming-Na Wen may play the lethal bounty hunter Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett, but it doesn't mean she's incapable of being frightened by threats in her real life. The Star Wars actress kicked off her 4th of July celebration by discovering and capturing a tarantula in her home. While it may sound like the plot of a holiday TV movie, Wen confirmed the events in a tweet at the bright-and-early hour of 12:12 a.m. So instead of getting rest in anticipation of a day filled with fireworks and BBQ'ing, The Book of Boba Fett star was asking her Twitter followers how to get rid of a tarantula.

"I just caught a tarantula in my house. Shit. Now what?!!! It's HUGE!!!!" Ming-Na Wen wrote on Twitter. The photo she shared features a can sitting upside down on what may be a kitchen counter, with a heavier rectangle-shaped box on top of that. Luckily, there are multiple holes inside the can so the tarantula can still breath. Unfortunately, the spider isn't visible in the photo so we'll have to take Wen's word.

🕷🕸😳😫 pic.twitter.com/ECBTd5FNSL — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) July 4, 2022

There hasn't been an update on the tarantula case, so fans will have to keep checking Wen's Twitter account to see how she got the tarantula out of her house. However, the previous day she did reshare a user's photo of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #21 that features a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary cover of Fennec Shand and Boba Fett. "I gotta make a trip to a comic book store. Too many goodies!" she said with glee.

Ming-Na Wen is staying busy outside of the Star Wars Universe. She recently joined Season 2 of Hacks, the HBO series that sees Watchmen and Legion alum Jean Smart playing a legendary Las Vegas comic who teams up with a young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) who was recently outcast.

"So happy I can finally share this awesome news!! I love #Hacks, and now, I am an even bigger fan after working with them. ❤️🥰 S2 out in May on @hbomax! 👍🏼👏🏼," Wen wrote on Twitter. The announcement also includes the casting of Laurie Metcalf and Martha Kelly, who are joining Wen in playing recurring guest stars, and comedian Margaret Cho is also expected to make an appearance.

She's also one of the newly confirmed cast members of Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai on HBO Max alongside James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, Mulan), BD Wong (Mr. Robot, Jurassic World film franchise), and Izaac Wang.

