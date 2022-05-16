Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai Releases New Images to Confirm Cast Members

✖

A new set of adventures in the world of Gremlins is on the way to HBO Max later this year, and while cast members were revealed earlier this year, a new set of photos of those actors and their on-screen counterparts has been released for the upcoming Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai. The new confirmed cast members are Ming-Na Wen (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, The Mandalorian, Mulan), James Hong (Big Trouble in Little China, Blade Runner, Mulan), BD Wong (Mr. Robot, Jurassic World film franchise), and Izaac Wang. Check out new photos of the characters and descriptions below. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is coming to HBO Max later this year.

The series is described, "A period piece set in 1920s Shanghai, the series reveals how a 10-year-old Sam Wing -- who becomes the future shop owner Mr. Wing in the 1984 movie -- met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. They strike up a lifelong friendship as Wing attempts to return Gizmo to his family, encountering and sometimes battling colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. Meanwhile, the two and street thief Elle are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins."

Meet the Wing family from the upcoming GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI series!



Our star studded cast includes: James Hong as Grandpa, Ming-Na Wen as Fong Wing, BD Wong as Hon Wing, and Izaac Wang Sam Wing.#GremlinsSecretsOfTheMogwai #CartoonNetwork #HBOMax #AmblinTelevision pic.twitter.com/CMNw0KRhiz — Amblin (@amblin) May 16, 2022

The new characters are described as follows:

Fong Wing (voiced by Ming-Na Wen) -- Fong Wing is Sam's mother and a doctor of Chinese medicine. She's resourceful, slyly funny, and fiercely protective of her family, even her frequently troublesome father. She'll do anything to aid and protect her son.

Grandpa (voiced by James Hong) -- A free spirit and self-proclaimed expert in Chinese myth and magic, Grandpa is the elder of the Wing family. He claims to have traveled the world on grand adventures, but nobody really believed him... until now. He alone knows the true power (and secrets) of the Mogwai and the importance of protecting them.

Hon Wing (voiced by BD Wong) -- Hon Wing is Sam's father and the family's calm rock. He's never believed his father-in-law's tales of magic and adventure. But when he and Fong become separated from Sam, he realizes the world is stranger than he thought, and that he'll need to become braver to reunite his family.

Sam Wing (voiced by Izaac Wang) -- Sam Wing is a naïve 10-year-old boy who will one day become Mr. Wing, the mysterious shopkeep and Gizmo's guardian in the original Gremlins films. Young Sam lives with his family in the tiny apartment behind their struggling medicine shop. Sheltered and cautious, Sam will be thrown into the adventure of a lifetime when he promises his Grandpa he'll get Gizmo home.



Stay tuned for details on Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai before it premieres later this year on HBO Max.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!