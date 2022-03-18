The Book of Boba Fett Star Ming-Na Wen Joins Hacks Season 2

One of the most popular shows this awards season has been Hacks, the HBO series that sees Watchmen and Legion alum Jean Smart playing a legendary Las Vegas comic who teams up with a young comedy writer (Hannah Einbinder) who was recently outcast. The show’s first season has won multiple awards, including Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Smart), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. Smart has also won a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Critics’ Choice Award for the series. The show’s second season is expected to debut this year, and Variety just announced an exciting line-up of new cast additions, including The Book of Boba Fett star, Ming-Na Wen.

“So happy I can finally share this awesome news!! I love #Hacks, and now, I am an even bigger fan after working with them. ❤️🥰 S2 out in May on @hbomax! 👍🏼👏🏼,” Wen wrote on Twitter. The announcement also includes the casting of Laurie Metcalf and Martha Kelly, who are joining Wen in playing recurring guest stars, and comedian Margaret Cho is also expected to make an appearance. You can check out Wen’s tweet sharing the news below:

Wen is known for appearing in many iconic franchises. The Disney Legend voiced the titular role in Disney’s Mulan back in 1998 and eventually joined Marvel as Agent Melinda May in Agents of SHIELD before joining the Star Wars universe as Fennec Shand on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Wen also voiced the character on Star Wars: The Bad Batch and her days working in animation are far from over. In addition to Hacks, Wen has also been cast in HBO Max’s Scoob!: Holiday Haunt, a Christmas-themed spinoff of Scoob!, the animated movie that was released in 2020.

Currently, it’s unclear if The Book of Boba Fett will be getting a second season, but Wen has made it known that she’s hoping for more. Last month, Wen tweeted about the show’s “first season,” igniting speculation from fans that she knew a follow-up season was on the way. While she deleted the initial tweet, she noted that she does hope for the series’ return.

“Everyone jumped to conclusions when I called it the first season. What else would I call it?!!” Wen tweeted. “To clarify, it doesn’t imply there’s a 2nd. But I’m keeping my fingers crossed! Enjoy all the chapters of [The Book of Boba Fett].”

