The Book of Boba Fett Draws Bigger Disney+ Premiere Than Hawkeye

The Marvel and Star Wars franchise have continued to deliver hits for the Disney+ streaming service, with TV shows in those universes counting for most of the streamer’s most popular original titles. Disney looks to have yet another such hit on its hands with the new Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered on the service this past week. Through its first five days on Disney+, the new Mandalorian spinoff series has found a bigger audience than Marvel’s latest project, Hawkeye.

According to Samba TV, which measures streaming viewership on over 46 million TV devices around the country, 1.7 million U.S. households tuned in to the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett in its first five days on Disney+. That opening week total is a full 13% higher than the debut of Hawkeye. Released at the end of November, Hawkeye‘s premiere was watched by 1.5 million households, per Samba’s same metric.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This shows that The Book of Boba Fett is definitely a major winner for Disney+, but it doesn’t mean that Star Wars shows are more popular than Marvel shows as a whole. Both Boba Fett and Hawkeye delivered lower openings than Marvel’s Loki, which was the first major Disney+ production to premiere on Wednesdays, following the service’s original Friday release plan. Loki remains the most-watched Disney+ premiere for Samba, with 2.5 million households tuning in over its first five days.

The Book of Boba Fett continues the story of the iconic bounty hunter’s return, which began in the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian. Having taken his armor back, Boba Fett has returned to Tatooine and plans on taking over the underworld, filling the void left behind by Jabba the Hutt.

Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett is joined by assassin Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen, also reprising her role from The Mandalorian. Wen initially thought her role would span just one episode in The Mandalorian‘s first season, but now she’s starring in an entire Star Wars TV series.

“Oh gosh, no, no, no,” Wen told ComicBook.com when we asked if she knew she’d be returning after her Season 1 episode. “I mean the determining factor might have been several things, you know, one, I looked really cool in the outfit [laughs]. I really felt like, because I knew this world so much that when this character was presented to me and I did a lot of research, I took inspiration from her name, you know, worked on the hair design with Maria, and then just clicked with Dave [Filoni] when he was directing and we got to know each other.”

What have you thought of The Book of Boba Fett so far? Let us know in the comments!