Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Releases Surprising New Character Posters

The new Star Wars event series The Book of Boba Fett has released a new set of character posters – and they are somewhat surprising, to say the least. Fans of Star Wars and Marvel are by now used to Disney+ dropping new character posters from its big TV series at the start of every week, but The Book of Boba Fett apparently had limited resources to work with, because the character posters from its premiere episode feature none other than “the Mayor’s Majordomo” and “Madam Garsa.” Need a visual reminder of who those two characters are? See for yourself, below:

Give a heartfelt welcome to these new character posters for the Mayor's Majordomo and Madam Garsa. See them in Chapter One of The Book Of @BobaFett, now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3NwzmgL8tX — Star Wars (@starwars) January 3, 2022

Madam Garsa is the formal title of Garsa Fwip, a Twi’lek who owns a renowned cantina called the “Sanctuary” in the Tatooine settlement of Mos Espa. When Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) come to take over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire, Garsa effortlessly handles that transition in power by literally filling Boba Fett and Fennec’s coffers (read: helmets) with tribute payment. But is Garsa too gracious of a host? Could she be plotting Boba’s downfall even as she smiles in his face? The fact that Boba Fett and Fennec were ambushed immediately after leaving her place does raise that question…

Garsa Fwip does stand out as “poster-worthy” due to the fact that she is played by Flashdance and The L Word icon Jennifer Beals, who is making a highly-anticipated debut in the Star Wars Universe. Beals only had a small moment in the Book of Boba Fett premiere but it did not disappoint. Fans are ready for more Garsa Fwip in their galaxy…

The Twi’lek male character who serves as the majordomo of Mok Shaiz, the mayor of Mos Espa, also had a memorable moment in the Book of Boba Fett premiere. The majordomo’s skillful verbal joust with Boba and Fennec was a fun way of sneaking in the ominous threat that Mok Shaiz will present to the new crimelords. It’s easy to imagine the majordomo being one of the sole characters to emerge from the inevitable crime war on Tatooine as a survivor working under whatever power remains standing. It’s also easy to imagine Fennec putting a blaster bolt through him the next time he opens his mouth to talk slick. The mayor’s majordomo is played by Veep actor David Pasquesi.

