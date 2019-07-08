Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Shows Off Her “Jedi Realness”

Brie Larson is already dominating one side of the cosmos in her role as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, but a new photo proves how awesome she could look in a different galaxy. Larson recently took to Instagram to share a photo of her with Star Wars robes and a lightsaber, with a caption about how the photo shows off her “Jedi realness”.

View this post on Instagram The category is: JEDI REALNESS. A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Jul 8, 2019 at 1:42pm PDT

It appears that the photo might be from Larson’s recent trip to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as she was spotted at the theme park’s grand opening back in May. Another candid photo she shared at the event showed her wearing similar robes (and also making a remark about “Jedi realness”).

Larson has been pretty outspoken about her love for a galaxy far, far away, something a few people within the Star Wars universe have seen firsthand. the actress’ love for Star Wars came to fruition in a pretty endearing way during the filming of Captain Marvel, when her co-star and frequent collaborator Samuel L. Jackson brought his Mace Windu lightsaber to set.

“I got to hold his lightsaber!” Larson explained in an interview earlier this year. “He brought it to me on set on May the 4th, and I cried. It was so cool. I wanna be a Jedi.”

In the meantime, Larson is inspiring a slew of fans on the big screen in her role as Captain Marvel, a sci-fi superhero she understands the significance of.

“[She is] probably the most dynamic character that I’ve ever played.” Larson told reporters during a visit to the film’s set. “We’ll see what the movie is, but as of now it’s been the most range I’ve ever played in a character. I’ve had to go through every emotion possible with her…That’s what I want: I want to see complicated female characters. I want to see myself, which is not a simple person. I surprise myself constantly by what’s happening and what’s coming up, so hopefully that’s what comes out on screen.”

Captain Marvel is currently available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will arrive in theaters on December 20th.