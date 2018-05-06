Carrie Fisher’s Personal ‘Star Wars’ Script Pages Up For Sale

Star Wars fans have an opportunity to purchase script pages once owned by Leia Organa actress Carrie Fisher.

The pages come from a Star Wars: A New Hope script once owned by Fisher, who passed away in December 2016.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Each page comes encased in glass accompanied by a collage of photos from the 1977 film that saw the actress make her debut as the bun-haired Princess Leia.

A script page with Princess Leia dialogue sells for $599 while pages without dialogue fetch $499. The framed collages are limited to just 100 pieces.

Each custom collage is individually laser engraved on the nameplate with its own number in the 100-pieces limited run, according to Inscriptagraphs, who have made the rare memorabilia available for purchase.

Every framed script page comes bearing a letter of authenticity from Inscriptagraphs and a copy of the original certificate of authenticity issued by the actress’ brother, Todd Fisher, who presides over the sale of personal items from the estates for both Carrie Fisher and mother Debbie Reynolds.

Late last year, Profiles in History ran a three-day auction of Fisher’s memorabilia, including one-of-a-kind Star Wars pieces.

Included in the auction was Fisher’s hand-annotated script for The Empire Strikes Back, which featured the actress’ handwritten notes as well as an inscription to Fisher from visionary creator George Lucas. The script was estimated to sell for $30,000 — $50,000, making these newly-released script pages a bargain for collectors.

The pages offered by Inscriptagraph don’t come featuring similar marks made by the actress-slash-screenwriter; the pages are simply pulled from a clean A New Hope screenplay once owned by the Star Wars icon.

Other pieces from a galaxy far, far away will soon be up for auction, also through Profiles in History, including the lightsaber wielded by Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and used to combat Darth Vader in A New Hope.

That auction will also make available Obi-Wan’s lightsaber chest, also used onscreen in 1978’s Superman, as well as ILM-crafted life-size models of Darth Vader and C-3PO and a 46-inch tall model of the Death Star as seen in Original Trilogy-closer Return of the Jedi.

Fisher’s final performance as General Leia Organa was seen in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, released last December.