Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Disney Reveals Prices and New Details

If you were hoping to spend some time on Disney's highly anticipated new Star Wars experience, the Galactic Starcruiser, you're going to need to be prepared to shell out a significant amount of money. On Wednesday morning, Disney released a slew of details about the immersive new attraction, which puts guests right into the middle of Star Wars for a two-day experience. The new details included the pricing list for the Galactic Starcruiser, and it's even more expensive people than some expected.

The all inclusive experience, which lasts for three days and two nights, will cost between $749 and $1,209 per night, depending on how many guests are in a cabin. The total for a cabin consisting of four people will run you $5,999. For just two people, the trip will cost $4,809.

The Galactic Starcruiser experience is fully immersive, meaning that everyone working on the "ship" will be in character the entire time guests are on-board. Like any normal cruise, there is a detailed itinerary for all of the events throughout the experience.

Some of these events are considered "story moments," which will deal directly with the Resistance and First Order. Guests will be taking part in the story and being put quite literally into the universe of Star Wars.

Other events include lightsaber training, Sabaac lessons, and training on the Bridge. There will also be a lounge that is available to adults at night. The second day of the experience will see a "transporter" take guests from the ship to the planet of Batuu, aka Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World.

Each trip on the Galactic Starcruiser will be completely unique, which makes this experience one-of-a-kind. If you want to take the journey, however, it's going to set you back quite a bit.

