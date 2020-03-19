Disney+ Launch in UK to Include Two The Mandalorian Episodes

Star Wars: The Mandalorian was the first big hit of Disney+, and despite the first season coming to an end in December, there has been plenty of content about the show circulating online from Mando and Baby Yoda gracing the recent covers of Empire Magazine to interesting information from the show’s crew being shared on social media. However, only Star Wars fans in certain regions were able to get their peepers on the first-ever Star Wars live-action series. That being said, there’s some good news for our friends across the pond: Disney+ is finally launching in the UK this month! Not only will there be lots of exciting content to watch, but the first two episodes of The Mandalorian will be drop on release day.

According to Deadline, Disney+ is launching in the UK on March 24th and “will debut with 26 original series and movies.” That includes the first two episodes of The Mandalorian, which are titled “Chapter One: The Mandalorian” and “Chapter Two: The Child.” Deadline reports that the third episode, “Chapter Three: The Sin,” will drop on the streaming service a few days later on March 27th. They added, “Disney+ will cost £5.99 a month in Britain and 6.99 euros in Europe, where it is going live in countries including Italy, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.”

Recently, showrunner Jon Favreau spoke about the inspiration behind his show’s most popular character, Baby Yoda.

“I think what’s great about what George [Lucas] created is that Yoda proper, the character that we grew up watching, was always shrouded in mystery, and that was what made him so archetypal and so mythic. We know who he is based on his behavior and what he stands for, but we don’t know a lot of details about where he comes from or his species. I think that’s why people are so curious about this little one of the same species.”

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+ in the United States, and the first two episodes will become available in the UK on March 24th. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.