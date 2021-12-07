Disney Reveals New Star Wars Character For Galactic Starcruiser

Perhaps the most unique experience in all of Disney World is set to launch in just a few months. The Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive two-night experience that will see guests staying on a cruise ship in the “stars” and fully living in the Star Wars galaxy. There’s an entire storyline to the experience that changes depending on the actions and decisions of the guests, and a brand new Star Wars character has been created to help guide the guests throughout their stay.

On Monday, EW unveiled the first look at the being at the Starcruiser‘s helm, Captain Keevan. This new character has taken part in other events throughout Star Wars history, and will have the special challenge of driving the story for the Starcruiser adventure. You can take a look at the character below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ll learn a lot more about her and her role in some pretty iconic moments in Star Wars history,” explained Imagineering executive Scott Trowbridge. The Imagineer went on to say that Keevan runs her ship with “capability and professionalism second to none,” but that “there may be more to her than meets the eye.”

On the Starcruiser experience, guests will interact with characters like Captain Keevan. Her role in the story of the Galactic Starcruiser, and how her exchanges with guests help drive it, remains to be seen.

“This is not a hotel,” Trowbridge told EW. He added this is an experience, one he describes as “part video game, live-action role-play, immersive theater, and luxury experience all rolled into one.”

The Galactic Starcruiser sounds like a dream for Star Wars fans all over the world, delivering the closest thing to an actual trip to a galaxy far, far away than has ever existed before. Unfortunately, that experience comes with a pretty hefty price tag. The entire Starcruiser experience costs $5,999 for a cabin of four guests. A two-guest cabin costs $4,809. The “trip” consists of three days and two nights, with one of those days being spent on Batuu (aka Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge).

With the different story moments that can change with different guest decisions, each trip on the Galactic Starcruiser will be completely unique.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will take its first voyage from Walt Disney World on March 3rd.