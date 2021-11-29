Disney World Unveils In-Depth Look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Fans can now get a much better idea of what the experience of the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser attraction experience at Walt Disney World in Orlando will be like. The Walt Disney Company’s official Twitter account has released a short walkthrough video, spotlighting the ride which is set to release in March of next year. Imagineer Ann Morrow plays host, which makes sense; while she has been with the company for nearly a decade, it seems as if Galactic Starcruiser is the project with which she has been most closely associated personally.

Per Disney, “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created-one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.”

You can see the video below.

https://twitter.com/WaltDisneyWorld/status/1465123442634674185?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Some more details provided through Disney’s official website describe the experience:

“Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together.

“As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu-where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

Per Disney’s explanation, audience choices dictate the specifics of their Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure, but here’s a rundown of some of the highlights:

New and familiar Star Wars Characters need your help and will invite you to delve deeper into the story—interact with them like never before, embark on secret missions and create alliances.

Wield a lightsaber as you face off against a remote training device.

Explore the Bridge and operate the ship’s systems and controls.

Take an exclusive transport to the planet Batuu, where you’ll have the opportunity to engage in unique missions and experiences that extend the story of your adventure.

Your story may even lead you to discover the inner workings of the ship in the Engineering Room.

