Get Ready for These Exclusive ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Funko Pops

Heads up – the line of exclusive Funko Pop figures for Solo: A Star Wars Story are slated to arrive tomorrow, April 13th! We expect that many of the figures will be available for sale online – as early as midnight tonight in some cases. Below you’ll find a list of these exclusives, along with links where you should be able to find them when they go live.

• Flocked Chewbacca (BoxLunch – confirmed for release by 1am EST April 13th)

• Fighting Droids 2-Pack (GameStop)

• Alternate Lando Calrissian (Hot Topic)

• Alternate Han Solo (Walgreens)

• Alternate Han Solo and Dryden Gangster / Exclusive Mystery Minis (Target)

• Tobias Beckett (Walmart)

• Dryden Voss (FYE)

• Mudtrooper (Funko Shop)

• Dorbz (Disney Store)

Videos by ComicBook.com

The standard collection of Solo: A Star Wars Story Funko Pops should also begin trickling out to stores on April 13th. Most of the standard figures in Funko’s Solo: A Star Wars Story lineup can be pre-ordered right here – though we’re not sure if they will begin shipping tomorrow. Definitely sometime this month. The lineup of standard figures includes:

• Star Wars: Solo Han Solo Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Chewbacca Pop! Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Qi’ra Pop! Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Tobias Beckett Pop! Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Val Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Rio Durant Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Lando Calrissian Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo L3-37 Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Enfys Nest Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Range Trooper Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Han Solo Wobbler Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Lando Calrissian Wobbler Bobble Head

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Display Case

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Random 4-Pack

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Plush Key Chain Display Case

• Star Wars: Solo Mystery Minis Plush Key Chain Random 6-Pack

• Star Wars: Solo and Chewbacca 2-Pack

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.