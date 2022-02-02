Falcon and Winter Soldier Star Sebastian Stan Says “Never Say Never” About Luke Skywalker Role

Using a combination of old footage, CGI, and a stand-in, Luke Skywalker has made an appearance, looking as young as Mark Hamill did in the 1980s, in The Mandalorian. Still, if the story calls for a feature-length appearance down the line, of a Luke-led TV spinoff, some fans have argued that he would likely need to be recast. Many of those fans have suggested Sebastian Stan — a fan-favorite actor who bears more than a passing resemblance to a young Hamill — as the candidate to step in. And while Stan himself is not one of the people lobbying for him to get the gig, he certainly won’t say no at this early stage.

The issue came up during his press tour for Pam and Tommy, the new miniseries in which he plays Tommy Lee opposite Lily James as Pamela Anderson. It’s clear that even after years of answering the question, Stan is flattered by the idea.

“Look, it’s really kind. Never say never,” Stan told Esquire of the support he gets from fans. “Mark Hamill is my father, you know, and he knows that, and I call him every Christmas to tell him, ‘Just want you to know I’m around.’ It’s really terrifying.”

This is not the first time Stan has addressed the idea. He pretended to audition for the role during an interview, and said during a press tour that he wanted to play the character. Still, he admitted, it’s huge shoes to fill, and “you don’t want to f–k up that character.”

Hamill also lent his support for the actor while appearing on Good Morning America to promote the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“He’s a wonderful actor,” Hamill said. “People say, ‘Will you support him to be the young Luke Skywalker when they make those movies?’ And I thought, he doesn’t need me. He’s an accomplished enough actor to get it on his own. And I shouldn’t put my thumb on the scale because it’s not my choice. It’s Disney and Lucasfilm, and I don’t want to cut short any other potential Lukes… But I’d love to work with him. Heck, I’d play his father any day.”

The character of Luke Skywalker appeared at the end of The Mandalorian‘s second season, and popped up on today’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett. You can catch new episodes of that series on Wednesdays on Disney+.