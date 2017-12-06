Watch Sebastian Stan Audition For Young Luke Skywalker Role

Momentum has building in the campaign for Sebastian Stan to play a younger version of Luke Skywalker in a Star Wars movie.

The Marvel Studios star “officially” put his hat in the ring to portray the character made famous by Mark Hamill by making an audition tape with MTV. See for yourself in the video above!

It’s a little jarring to hear someone saying the lines Hamill said in the original Star Wars movie 40 years ago, especially when the inflection is so different. Stan even has a hard time taking it seriously, admitting he doesn’t know what Alderaan is at one point.

“I wanted to go to… toe station? To pick up some power converters,” Stan says at one point in the fake audition. “Did you write this line?”

MTV’s Josh Horowitz corrects him and tells him it’s “Tosche station,” much to his chagrin.

Despite the troubled audition, Stan still has one ace in his pocket that’s sure to win over even the most skeptical nerd: he actually looks like the character. Acting talent be damned, you MUST at least look similar to what’s come before.

The Winter Soldier actor previously said that he would love to play Luke Skywalker in a Lucasfilm movie.

“I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker I’d be very happy [to play him],” Stan said at Rhode Island Comic Con.

Hamill also lent his support for the actor while appearing on Good Morning America to promote the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“He’s a wonderful actor,” Hamill said. “People say, ‘Will you support him to be the young Luke Skywalker when they make those movies?’ And I thought, he doesn’t need me. He’s an accomplished enough actor to get it on his own. And I shouldn’t put my thumb on the scale because it’s not my choice. It’s Disney and Lucasfilm, and I don’t want to cut short any other potential Lukes… But I’d love to work with him. Heck, I’d play his father any day.”

Fans still can look forward to the continued adventures of old Luke Skywalker, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiering in theaters on December 15.