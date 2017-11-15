Avengers’ Sebastian Stan Would Like To Play Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

One of the most shockingly accurate viral memes of the nerd world this year came from a user who realized an uncanny resemblance between Marvel star Sebastian Stan and Star Wars icon Mark Hamill. This past weekend, a fan at the Rhode Island Comic Con asked Stan if he’d ever consider playing Luke, which Stan revealed he’d be more than happy to do.

“I just want to say here that anytime anyone would like to call me and ask me about Luke Skywalker I’d be very happy [to play him],” Stan shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The popularity of the original meme spread far and wide, with Hamill himself even getting in on the joke.

Sorry to disappoint you but I refuse to say “Sebastian Stan-I AM YOUR FATHER!” (even though, in fact, I am) 😜 #SorryNotSorry #MySonSebastian pic.twitter.com/A6e4t6GkXC — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) September 24, 2017

With no current plans to explore Luke in a film anytime soon, Stan might have to wait a while for that phone call.

The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson will be crafting an all-new trilogy of Star Wars films, but as those won’t be connected to Skywalker, we shouldn’t expect to see Luke show up. There’s no word yet on what the focus of the live-action TV series will be, so it’s possible Luke could be involved in that project, potentially exploring his adventures in the time between the original films or his experiences following Return of the Jedi.

Stan made the comment during a Marvel-centric panel, which was also attended by Paul Bettany, who has played Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War. With Bettany having a small role in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story, the actor teased a little bit about his character.

“You know, obviously, I’m a very cool intergalactic gangster,” Bettany shared of his role.

The reveal that Bettany would be involved in the film came as a surprise to fans, with director Ron Howard sharing a photo of the actor on the set of the Star Wars spinoff. One rumor is that Bettany replaced Michael K. Williams’ performance, as that actor wasn’t available for reshoots, despite some sources refuting this rumor.

Fans will next see Stan in Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018 and Hamill in The Last Jedi on December 15.

[H/T ComicBookMovie]