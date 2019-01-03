Funko Launches Big ‘Star Wars’ and Disney Vynl 2-Packs

Funko has unveiled Vynl 2-packs for Star Wars and Disney fans today that are must-haves for collectors.

The first is a Star Wars: Episode V – Return of the Jedi Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Vynl Figure 2-Pack which is available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February . As you can see, the figures are based on the scenes following their lightsaber duel.

The second Vynl 2-pack includes Mickey and Minnie Mouse, which is a welcome addition to the big wave of Funko merch that was released for Mickey’s 90th anniversary last year. It’s available to pre-order here with shipping slated for February.

On a related note, Funko recently returned to the How to Train Your Dragon series with the reveal of these Toothless and Light Fury Pops. The excuse? How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters on February 22nd.

Both figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Note that a Light Fury Pop figure will also be added to the Diamond Collection and a 10-inch Toothless will debut at Target soon – most likely in January. You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

