Huge LEGO 75308 Star Wars Day R2-D2 Set Goes On Sale Tonight

If you were wondering what LEGO had planned for Star Wars Day 2021, we have a couple of things to show you. The first is a new R2-D2 set that is absolutely packed with details. We also have information on the freebie that LEGO is offering for the occasion. Here's what you need to know...

The 75308 LEGO R2-D2 Set isn't in the Ultimate Collectors Series, but it is definitely UCS-style with 2314-pieces and features like a retractable mid-leg, rotating head, opening and extendable front hatches and adjustable periscope, and a lightsaber that's hidden in the head. It also comes with a plaque, R2-D2 droid figure, and a Lucasfilm 50th anniversary LEGO brick.

Note that the LEGO R2-D2 set will launch ahead of Star Wars Day, May 4th. It will actually be available to order here at LEGO.com for $199.99 starting on May 1st at 9pm PST on 4/30 / 12am EST on 5/1.

When you pick up the new LEGO R2-D2 set make sure to grab the Tatooine Homestead set, which will be free with all Star Wars LEGO orders over $85 through May 5th - or while supplies last. It features the Lars family home, a landspeeder and Sandcrawler, and studs representing Luke Skywalker, C-3PO, Owen Lars, Aunt Beru, R2-D2 and 2 Jawas. Additional details on the Star Wars Day LEGO promotions can be found here.

Another upcoming LEGO release that you'll want to have on your radar comes from the Harry Potter lineup. There are eight sets in all, and six of them will include a LEGO Harry Potter 20th anniversary golden minifigure. Most of the sets will arrive in June, but three of the sets in the collection are available to pre-order now. The full details are available here.

