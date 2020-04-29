Harrison Ford Under FAA Investigation For Runway Incident

✖

Star Wars' most beloved hotshot pilot is facing some real-world aviation problems. Again. Actor Harrison Ford is under investigation by the FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) for a runway incident at a California airport, last week. According to CNN's report, For was the pilot of a plane at Los Angeles' Hawthorne Airport on April 24th, which crossed the lane of another aircraft that was coming in for a landing. While no one was injured in the incident, The FAA has made the announcement that it is investigating the situation between Ford the other aircraft. However, Harrison Ford's camp is already getting ahead of the news, with their own statement on the matter.

First, here is what that FAA stated to CNN, via email statement from one their spokespeople:

"The FAA is investigating an incident in which the pilot of an Aviat Husky taxied across the runway at Hawthorne Municipal Airport Friday afternoon while another aircraft was performing a touch-and-go landing."

Now, here is the statement that Harrison Ford's representative issued to CNN:

"Mr. Ford crossed the airport's only runway in his aircraft after he misheard a radio instruction from ATC. He immediately acknowledged the mistake and apologized to ATC for the error. The purpose of the flight was to maintain currency and proficiency in the aircraft. No one was injured and there was never any danger of a collision."

This isn't Harrision Ford's first time making headlines for incidents involving his hobby as an amateur pilot. Back in 2015, Ford crash-landed a plane into a Los Angeles golf course; he was seriously injured in the crash, including head injuries which required treatment that left him with retrograde amnesia for nearly a week! As the actor described while on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

"I remember some of it. I remember the engine stopping. I remember that part very well... And that's the last thing I remember till five days afterwards, actually. I was told by the doctors that the amount of general anesthetics that I got induced a retrograde amnesia."

That was the worst of Ford's mishaps in a plane - but the not the only incident. The actor also crashed a helicopter in 1999 during a training exercise with a flight instructor; he also caused an incident in 2017 when he overflew a Boein 737 at John Wayne Airport in California, while making a landing.

So, if you're wondering why the FAA is now looking into this latest incident, it's because it's pretty much part of a larger pattern, that might indeed be worth looking into.

Harrison Ford returns for Indiana Jones 5 on July 29, 2022.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.