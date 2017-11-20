‘Star Wars’ Star Harrison Ford Rushed To Aid Woman Who Crashed Her Car

Star Wars and Indiana Jones icon Harrison Ford was a real life hero this past Sunday, when he helped save a woman who crashed her car off the of California State Route 126, in the Santa Paula, California, area.

As TMZ reports, eyewitnesses accounts state that Ford was driving behind the imperiled motorist as she lost control and crashed into the side embankment. Ford was one of several motorists who immediately pulled over and jumped out to aid the woman, getting her out of the vehicle and to safety as paramedics were en route to the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Ford’s now-infamous crash-landing into L.A. golf course while piloting a small plane, the actor has been pulling more and more real-life heroic acts that once again paint him in a heroic light. In addition to this incident with the car crash save, Ford also helped out the NYPD this past fall, directing civilian traffic around a pileup crash in the Queens-Midtown Tunnel.

In front of the camera, Ford (age 75) will be gearing up for Steven Spielberg’s Indiana Jones 5, which hits theaters in summer 2020. Meanwhile, his former Star Wars co-stars (Mark Hamill and the late Carrie Fisher) set to continue the saga this holiday season with Star Wars: The Last Jedi.