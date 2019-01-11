Hasbro Adds The Black Series Zuckuss and Vintage Collection TIE Fighter to Their ‘Star Wars’ Lineup

Earlier this week Hasbro finally added General Grievous to their Star Wars The Black Series lineup, which was big news for fans and collectors. Today, they followed that big release up with four interesting new additions.

First off, the Gand bounty hunter Zuckuss is now part of The Black Series lineup as is an exclusive battle-damaged Captain Phasma figure. These are followed by a huge 3 3/4-scale TIE Fighter that was added to The Vintage Collection. Finally, the Star Wars Solo Force Link 2.0 Kessel Mine Escape Playset was released as an exlusive that you won’t find in big box stores. All of these new releases are available to pre-order here with shipping slated for March (with the exception of the Kessel Mine Escape Playset, which ships in February).

The official descriptions for each of the new releases are available below.

Star Wars The Black Series Zuckuss 6-inch Action Figure – Exclusive ($24.99): Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with Star Wars The Black Series Zuckuss 6-inch Action Figure – Exclusive! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. A Gand bounty hunter, Zuckuss heeded the Empire’s call for mercenaries to locate the Millennium Falcon and bring her fugitive crew to justice, receiving his orders on the bridge of Darth Vader’s Super Star Destroyer. This 6-inch-scale Zuckuss figure is carefully detailed to look like the character from The Empire Strikes Back. This figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Imperial TIE Fighter with Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot Action Figure ($79.99 with free U.S. shipping): It’s huge! The TIE fighter was the unforgettable symbol of the Imperial fleet. Carried aboard Star Destroyers and battle stations, TIE fighters were single-pilot vehicles designed for fast-paced dogfights with Rebel X-wings and other starfighters. Imagine recreating iconic moments from Star Wars with this Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3 3/4-inch-scale Imperial TIE Fighter vehicle, featuring premium deco and movie-inspired design, and including an Imperial TIE Fighter Pilot action figure.

Star Wars The Black Series Captain Phasma 6-inch Action Figure – Exclusive ($19.99): Kids and fans alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the Star Wars saga with the Star Wars The Black Series Captain Phasma 6-inch Action Figure – Exclusive! With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. Clad in distinctive metallic armor, Captain Phasma commands the First Order’s legions of troopers. Having survived the destruction of Starkiller Base, she has a personal score to settle with the Resistance. This 6-inch-scale Captain Phasma figure is carefully detailed to look like the character from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This figure features premium detail and multiple points of articulation.

Star Wars Solo Force Link 2.0 Kessel Mine Escape Playset – Exclusive ($29.99): The planet Kessel is marked by stark contrasts: on the verdant side lives a royal family that has ceded away the far side of the planet for rampant mining operation. Criminal enterprises dig deep into the planet for valuable minerals, and the Empire keeps a close watch on what comes out of depths of Kessel. The Star Wars Solo Force Link 2.0 Kessel Mine Escape Playset – Exclusive is a massive cardboard structure with accessories and Han Solo, ready to steal some fuel for his future riches. 3 3/4-inch scale playset includes figure, blaster, 5 accessories, and instructions.

