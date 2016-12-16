Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Father's Day Wave Launches Today

By Sean Fallon

hasbro-i-am-your-fathers-day

Hasbro held their "I am Your Father's Day" livestream yesterday, and what a Father's Day it will be for fans of their Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. Over a dozen new and reissued figures from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and the original trilogy are going up for pre-order starting today, June 10th, at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Let's break it down.

Below you'll find a list of Hasbro's new Star Wars releases broken down by category along with images in the gallery. Pre-orders for most of these items will be available in one place here at Entertainment Earth unless they are listed as an exclusive in the list. Note that pre-order links will be inactive until after the launch time, and will update as new information becomes available.

Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary 6-inch Figures (all new):

Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Rogue One Figures (reissues - except for Bodhi Rook):

  • Galen Erso Figure - Target Exclusive
  • Antoc Merrick Figure - Target Exclusive
  • Bodhi Rook Figure
  • Jyn Erso Figure
  • Captain Cassian Andor Figure
  • K-2SO Figure
  • Chirrut Îmwe Figure
  • Baze Malbus Figure

Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Figures (all new):

ANTOC MERRICK

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH ANTOC MERRICK Figure - in pck (1)
BAZE MALBUS

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BAZE MALBUS Figure - in pck (1)
BODHI ROOK

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BODHI ROOK Figure - in pck (1)
CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CAPTAIN CASSIAN ANDOR Figure - in pck (1)
CHIRRUT ÎMWE

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CHIRRUT ÎMWE Figure - in pck (1)
GALEN ERSO

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH GALEN ERSO Figure - in pck (1)
JYN ERSO

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH JYN ERSO Figure - in pck (1)
K-2SO

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH K-2SO Figure - in pck (1)
PRINCESS LEIA

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH PRINCESS LEIA ORGANA Figure - in pck (1)
OBI-WAN KENOBI

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH OBI-WAN KENOBI Figure - in pck (1)
DARTH REVAN

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH DARTH REVAN Figure - in pck (1)
501ST LEGION CLONE TROOPER

STAR WARS THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH 501ST LEGION CLONE TROOPER Figure - in pck (1)
THE MYTHROL

STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MYTHROL Figure - oop (1)
BO-KATAN KRYZE

STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 375-INCH BO-KATAN KRYZE Figure - oop (1)
KUIIL

STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 375-INCH KUIIL Figure - oop (1)
REBEL SOLDIER (ECHO BASE BATTLE GEAR)

STAR WARS THE VINTAGE COLLECTION 375-INCH REBEL SOLDIER (ECHO BASE BATTLE GEAR) Figure - oop (1)
