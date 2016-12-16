Hasbro Star Wars Black Series and Vintage Collection Father's Day Wave Launches Today
Hasbro held their "I am Your Father's Day" livestream yesterday, and what a Father's Day it will be for fans of their Black Series and Vintage Collection lineups. Over a dozen new and reissued figures from The Mandalorian, Rogue One, and the original trilogy are going up for pre-order starting today, June 10th, at 10am PT / 1pm ET. Let's break it down.
Below you'll find a list of Hasbro's new Star Wars releases broken down by category along with images in the gallery. Pre-orders for most of these items will be available in one place here at Entertainment Earth unless they are listed as an exclusive in the list. Note that pre-order links will be inactive until after the launch time, and will update as new information becomes available.
Star Wars: The Black Series Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary 6-inch Figures (all new):
- Princess Leia Organa Figure - Order on Amazon
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Figure - Order on Amazon
- Darth Revan Figure - Order on Amazon
- 501st Legion Clone Trooper Figure - Order on Amazon
Star Wars The Black Series 6-inch Rogue One Figures (reissues - except for Bodhi Rook):
- Galen Erso Figure - Target Exclusive
- Antoc Merrick Figure - Target Exclusive
- Bodhi Rook Figure
- Jyn Erso Figure
- Captain Cassian Andor Figure
- K-2SO Figure
- Chirrut Îmwe Figure
- Baze Malbus Figure
Star Wars The Vintage Collection 3.75-inch Figures (all new):
- The Mandalorian: The Mythrol Figure - Order on Amazon
- The Mandalorian: Bo-Katan Kryze Figure - Order on Amazon
- The Mandalorian: Kuiil Figure - Order on Amazon
- The Empire Strikes Back: Rebel Soldier (Echo Base Battle Gear) Figure - Order on Amazon
Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.