Hot Toys Rey and D-O Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Figure Set Unveiled

Hot Toys is following up on the release of their sixth scale Sith Trooper figure from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker with a Rey and D-O set that features a newly sculpted head, a lightsaber (with interchangeable blade), quarterstaff, a blaster, and a cool-looking training helmet with a remote. The D-O droid features articulations and some fantastic weathering / mechanical details.
The Hot Toys MMS559 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 1/6th scale Rey and D-O Collectible Set should be available to pre-order right here via Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, November 15th. Inside that link you’ll also find pre-orders for the recently unveiled IG-11 and The Mandalorian figures from the new Disney+ series. The full list of features for the Rey and D-O set can be found below, along with a preview of their upcoming Kylo Ren figure.
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Daisy Ridley as Rey in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
- Newly developed head sculpt with highly-accurate facial expression and make-up
- Detailed hair sculpture of Rey’s iconic hair style
- Body with over 28 points of articulations
- Approximately 28 cm tall
- One (1) pair of fists
- One (1) pair of relaxed hands
- One (1) pair of hands for holding lightsaber and staff
- One (1) piece of right hand for holding blaster pistol
- Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted
Costume :
- One (1) beige sleeveless top with hood and white scarf
- One (1) pair of beige leather-like arm wraps
- One (1) brown left wrist cuff
- One (1) brown right arm cuff
- One (1) brown leather-like belt with blaster holster
- One (1) pair of white pants
- One (1) pair of beige boots
Weapons:
- One (1) blue-colored lightsaber
- One (1) blue-colored lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)
- One (1) staff with strap
- One (1) blaster
Accessories:
- One (1) articulated D-O roller droid (with magnetic feature)
- One (1) training helmet (wearable on head sculpt)
- One (1) training remote
- One (1) crossbody bag
- Specially designed figure stand with character’s nameplate and Star Wars logo
