Hot Toys’ Star Wars Heavy Infantry Mandalorian Figure Unveiled

Hot Toys has unveiled their sixth-scale take on the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian from the wildly popular Star Wars: The Mandalorian Disney+ series, and it is an absolute must-have for collectors. It’snew from the ground up and it comes complete with a jetpack, articulated heavy blaster with ammo belt, a blade, and a desert-themed figure base.

The Hot Toys TMS010 The Mandalorian 1/6th scale Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure will be available to pre-order here at Sideshow Collectibles as early as today, November 28th – though the Thanksgiving holiday might push it into tomorrow. The full list of features along with a more affordable alternative Heavy Infantry Mandalorian figure option can be found below.

Authentic and detailed likeness of Heavy Infantry Mandalorian in the live action-series The Mandalorian

Newly developed helmet in metallic blue color and finely crafted body armor

Specially applied distress effects on armor, weapons and accessories

Approximately 32cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

One (1) pair of fists

One (1) pair of relaxed hand

One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster

One (1) right hand for holding blade

Costume:

One (1) beige and black colored undersuit with blue and yellow colored weathered shoulder armors

One (1) blue colored chest armor

One (1) yellow colored left gauntlet

One (1) brown colored right gauntlet

One (1) brown colored leather-like utility belt with pouches

One (1) brown colored waist sash

One (1) pair of blue colored thigh guards

One (1) pair of yellow colored left knee guards

One (1) pair of blue and yellow colored calf guards

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots with blue armor plates

Weapons:

One (1) articulated heavy blaster with detachable strip

One (1) blade

Accessories:

One (1) yellow jetpack

One (1) ammo belt for heavy blaster

Specially designed desert-themed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate

WARNING: The following post contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Episode #3 “The Sin”

The third episode of the wildly popular Disney+ series The Mandalorian introduced one of the most badass Star Wars characters ever in the Heavy Infantry Mandalorian. This past weekend Hasbro added the figure to their Black Series line complete with his Gatling gun-style laser weapon, and it’s a Best Buy exclusive that you can only grab right here for $29.99 with free shipping. Not surprisingly, the figure went on backorder quickly, so reserve one while you still can. Best Buy expects to get more in stock soon.

Interestingly, the credits for The Mandalorian episode list the character as “Paz Vizla”, and the character is voiced by none other than The Mandalorian creator and writer Jon Favreau. Favreau previously voiced Rio in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Pre Vizsla in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Needless to say, the similarity between the names Pre Vizla and Paz Vizla must have some sort of significance. Time will tell.

New episodes of The Mandalorian will debut on Fridays exclusively on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.