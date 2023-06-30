Indiana Jones Stars Harrison Fords and Ke Huy Quan Reunite at D23

Lucasfilm has been having a bit of a renaissance with their most recent Star Wars series like The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and even the upcoming Andor. Now, the studio is setting their eyes on projects beyond the Galaxy far, far away with Willow and Indiana Jones 5. The latter is set to bring back Harrison Ford as the titular character, and we even include Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag). During Disney's D23 Expo, the studio previewed the film by showcasing the costumes and some pretty cool concept art. Although, every thing that was shown at the expo was awesome, it was something behind-the scenes that made the event special. Ford reunited with his Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom costar Ke Huy Quan.

Huy Quan took to Instagram to share the tender moment with Ford. The actor captioned the post "'I love you, Indy.' Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years." You can check out the post below!

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy told ComicBook.com during Star Wars Celebration. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

That idea of pleasing the fans isn't just something that would stand in contrast to the reception of Crystal Skull; it's also one of the most consistent things that the cast and crew have said is serving as a true north for the project.

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.