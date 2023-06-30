Indiana Jones 5 Producer Kathleen Kennedy Says Fans Will Love James Mangold and Harrison Ford's New Movie

✖

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim has already been pleasantly surprising fans, with the convention opening with a significant look at the future of Lucasfilm. The Studio Spotlight Showcase panel provided a preview of a number of upcoming Star Wars-related projects — as well as a surprising few that don't have to do with a galaxy far, far away. Among them was Indiana Jones 5, the long-awaited return of the adventure character to the big screen. Not only did Lucasfilm provide a first-look photo for the upcoming film, but it confirmed a June 2023 release date — and according to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, it will be worth the wait. While speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, Kennedy indicated that director James Mangold has "done an unbelievable job" on the film, and fans will love it.

"James Mangold has done an unbelievable job with Indy," Kennedy said in our interview, which you can check out above. "And he and Harrison [Ford] have an incredible relationship and I think the fans are just going to love what he's created. It's fantastic."

Indiana Jones 5 will be directed by Logan's James Mangold, and will also star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renee Wilson, and Thomas Kretschmann.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold shared in a statement when the film was first announced. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice, and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

"I don't really want to give them what they want to see," Ford explained in a 2020 interview. "I want to give them something they didn't anticipate seeing. I think they're used to a degree of disappointment when you revisit -- I mean certainly the Marvel movies have made a spectacular example of success that worked the other way around. They killed it. Well, we're not going to make another Indiana Jones unless we're in a position to kill it. We want it to be the best. So we've got some scheduling issues, a few script things still to do, but we're determined to get it right before we get it made."

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theaters on June 30, 2023.