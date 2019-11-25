JJ Abrams Confirms a Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Script Leaked

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has been wrapped in the heaviest veil of secrecy of any film in the Sequel Trilogy – and that’s saying something. It is to be expected, though, as J.J. Abrams and Co. are not only delivering the finale to the Sequel Trilogy story, but the entire 9-part Skywalker Saga, as well. Lucasfilm has kept CIA-level security locks on Star Wars 9 – but that didn’t stop at least one major leak from getting out. J.J. Abrams has now confirmed that indeed, one official script for Star Wars: The Rise Skywalker has made it onto Ebay, meaning that the secrets of Star Wars‘ big Skywalker Saga finale were almost public knowledge!

During an interview with GMA, J.J. Abrams confirmed that rumors of the Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script leak were indeed true – but wouldn’t say who was responsible:

“One of our actors, I won’t say which one — I want to, but I won’t — left it under their bed and it was found by someone who was cleaning their place,” Abrams said. “And it was given to someone else, who then went to sell it on eBay.”

The heist didn’t go off as planned: One of Disney’s many Web-watchers spotted the Rise of Skywalker script go up for sale and swooped in to buy it, so that Lucasfilm ultimately got it back in hand, before the secrets of the story were dumped all over the Internet.

As soon as Abrams dropped this little anecdote, speculation began about which actor in the cast nearly ruined Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker for fans. Supporting actors in the film have not been shy about revealing that they don’t get full scripts to take home (just their relevant scenes), and have to read the full story in designated places, under guard. So, it seems that it’s more likely an actor in the main cast who was responsible for the near-disaster, and as EW notes, the story of “Who lost the script?” already looks like it could become the follow-up to Game of Thrones‘ final season “Who left the coffee cup?” scandal.

Personal bias aside (as a website that reports rumors) it’s a good thing that this leak was avoided. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is more than an movie, it’s a milestone event – an end to a journey that began all the way back in the 1970s. It’s an event that fans should be able to enjoy for it’s thrills and surprises – instead of having it spoiled on Reddit.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th. The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.