John Boyega Believes FinnPoe Has the Longest Relationship Staying Power in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

While D23 Expo may have happened in Anaheim a couple of weeks ago, new footage from the event is still being shared by various outlets. During D23, tons of Disney properties were featured, including Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The upcoming film is expected to close out the Skywalker Saga, and many of the movie’s cast appeared at the event. One of the big names in attendance was John Boyega, who plays Finn in the Star Wars films. During an interview with MTV News, Boyega was asked which Star Wars relationship will last the longest.

.@JohnBoyega thinks Finn and Poe have what it takes to make it last after ‘#StarWars: Rise of Skywalker.’ He talked to us about their bond between the 8th and 9th episodes, and if there are any changes to come in the saga’s conclusion #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/UQobFmObzx — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) August 29, 2019

“What relationship has the longest staying power,” Josh Horowitz of MTV News asked. “Is it Finn-Poe, Finn-Rose, or Kylo-Rey? What’s gonna last?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Finn-Poe,” Boyega replied without hesitation. “Finn-Poe’s gonna last.”

“Can’t be stopped,” Horowitz added.

“No, no, no, like can not be stopped,” Boyega emphasized. “You literally meet them in the movie together like all the time. You know, they’ve done several missions. You know, in the time it’s been between eight and nine, they’ve really been, you know, spending some good time with each other.”

During the interview, Horowitz also commented that Boyega looks “jacked.”

“Is the secret that Finn’s like shirtless the entire film?,” he joked. “What’s going on?”

“I wish,” Boyega replied. “I wish Poe was topless.”

Boyega and Oscar Isaac both seem to be champions of the FinnPoe ship, which is a true delight to many fans. While we (sadly) don’t expect a romantic relationship to emerge in the trilogy’s final film, the actors have made it clear that they’re fans of the idea. In fact, during the Rise of Skywalker panel at D23, Boyega pretended to be inconsolable about Poe’s past relationship with Kerri Russel’s new character, Zorri Bliss.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.