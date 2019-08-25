John Boyega Teases New Enemy for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The final film in the Skywalker Saga has been setting up the end of the conflict between the Resistance and the First Order, but we might be seeing a new threat emerge in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And while everyone in the cast is coy about divulging any new details regarding the plot of the film, John Boyega did address the other foe they’ll have to face.

Boyega spoke with Variety about whether or not we will learn more about his character Finn, but the actor deflected and instead focused on his role in the Resistance as they try to defend the galaxy.

“We’re gonna get bits of bits, we’re gonna get sprinkles like chocolate chips,” Boyega joked. “But what we have to deal with right now is this new enemy. And why is Rey dressed like that? I mean, who decided her wardrobe?“

He added, “Loads of questions, loads of questions. And Finn is fully involved in that one, which is great.”

This is likely to get fans speculating, as he could be referring to the relatively “new” threat of the First Order, which seems unlikely, or the reemergence of Emperor Palpatine, who was teased in the first trailer and finally appeared in this brand new poster.

Abrams himself confirmed that Emperor Palpatine would be involved in the new film, alluding that it was not a trick or vision or a flashback, but that the character would return in some capacity.

There were also some questions about the timeline of the film, wondering whether it would be like Star Wars: The Last Jedi and pick up immediately after the events of the previous film, or if there would be a gap in time as is normally tradition to the franchise.

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” Abrams explained during the panel at Star Wars Celebration. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

We’ll likely find out more about this new threat, which could involve the crimson Sith Troopers and the Knights of Ren, and what Palpatine’s connection is to these characters as we get closer and closer to the release of the film.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres in theaters on December 20th.