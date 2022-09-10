Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Trailer Released

The first official trailer for Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has officially arrived at D23 Expo. Production on The Mandalorian's third season reportedly began in September 2021, continuing the adventures of Pedro Pascal's Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin. Season 2 concluded in December 2020, and has produced a number of spinoffs, such as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka. As the first original Star Wars series to premiere on Disney+, The Mandalorian has led the way for the Star Wars franchise on the small screen spearheaded by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson. Plus, Star Wars Celebration delivered the news that The Mandalorian Season 3 arrives in February 2023.

The sophomore season of The Mandalorian introduced lots of familiar faces from the Star War mythos, including Timothy Olyphant as Cobb Vanth, Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan Kryze, and Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett.

Season 2 ended with a young Luke Skywalker rescuing Mando and Grogu/Baby Yoda from Moff Gideon. Mando spent the first two seasons trying to reunite Grogu with the Jedi Order. He was able to connect with Dawson's Ahsoka, but she had her own mission to attend to, which will be explored in a spinoff series on Disney+. Mando, Ahsoka, and Luke Skywalker also guest-starred in The Book of Boba Fett, where Grogu was given the option of either becoming Luke's first student at his new Jedi Temple, or reuniting with the Mandalorian. Grogu ended up choosing Mando, and they helped Boba Fett defend his territory from the Pyke Syndicate.

With Din Djarin having obtained the Darksaber, he now has what Bo-Katan Kryze needs to be the leader of Mandalorians. A trailer shown at Star Wars Celebration built on their brewing rivalry, having Din Djarin speak to Bo-Katan about returning to Mandalore to absolve his transgressions, such as taking off his mask. However, Season 2 saw Bo-Katan expressing her desire to duel Din as a means to obtain the Darbsaber through combat. Speaking to ComicBook.com at Celebration, The Mandalorian writer Jon Favreau opened up about a possible rivalry between Bo-Katan and Din Djarin.

"To have the partnership of Katee Sackhoff, I had performed as a voice actor alongside Bo-Katan as Pre Vizsla, so that was fun to see myself on screen with her. I never really got to know her, I knew her as Starbuck from the Battlestar days," Favreau said, having worked with Sackhoff through Season 2 of The Mandalorian and now into the third season. "What would happen is as I would start to write storylines and I would talk to Dave [Filoni] and say, 'Hey, is this a character that you think might fit in because it's The Mandalorian and she's one of the most famous Mandalorians in canon?' The collaboration with these existing characters was the first challenging part of the writing for me because I was dealing with all new characters."

All episodes of The Mandalorian are currently available to stream on Disney+. Let us know your thoughts on the new trailer down in the comments!